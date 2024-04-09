Vellore police issue traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Wednesday

April 09, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VELLORE

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan issued an advisory on the congestion that is likely to occur on Wednesday morning during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vellore town.

Mr. Modi will address a public meeting as part of the campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidate A.C. Shanmugam (Vellore), to be held at the fort complex on Wednesday. As a result, lorries and trucks will not be allowed to enter key stretches in the town between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. .

Traffic diversion

Vehicles that come from Gudiyatham, and Katpadi towards Chennai should use Gudiyatham - Vaduganthangal - Katpadi - Chittoor Bus Stop - EB Thattu Road - Ranipet - Chennai.

Vehicles coming from Tiruvannamalai - Vellore - Chittoor should use Tiruvannamalai - Sathumadurai - Pennathur- Sripuram Kutt Road - Kandaeri - Pallikonda - Gudiyatham - Paradarami - Chittoor.

Vehicles that come from Tiruvannamalai - Vellore - Chennai should use Tiruvannamalai - Sathumadurai - Pennathur- Sripuram Kutt Road - Kandaeri on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Vehicles from Chittoor - Vellore - Tiruvannamalai should use Chittoor - EB Kutt Road - Tiruvalam - Ranipet - Arcot - Thimiri - Arani - Tiruvannamalai.

Vehicles from Chittoor - Vellore - Chennai should use Chittoor - EB Kutt Road - Thiruvalam - Ranipet - Chennai.

Vehicles that come from Chittoor - Vellore - Bengaluru should use Chittoor - Christianpet - Katpadi - Gudiyattam Road - V. Kotta - Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the district police in Vellore and Ranipet have declared a no fly zone across these districts till Wednesday in connection withthe security measures for Prime Minister’s visit to Vellore on Wednesday.