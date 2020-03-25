Vellore police have tough time with two-wheeler riders

The police in Vellore district had tough time in dealing with two-wheeler riders on Wednesday who excused themselves to wander on main roads such as Anna Salai, Katpadi Road and Arcot Salai and Arni Road defying the prohibitory orders in force. The two-wheelers reportedly got away with it telling the police that they were on their way to fetch essential commodities such as vegetables and milk.

Over 900 policemen were on security duty had to pacify them not to roam as this was a precarious situation to encourage mass gathering of the crowd in the wake of COVID-19.

Fifty-two police teams had been deployed to monitor check posts, main thoroughfares and important religious and public places in Vellore district, said Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar. The policemen had been asked to be strict on those wandering on the streets without any valid reasons, he said.

Although the district had not reported any positive cases, it was closed on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who asked the people of the country to stay at home for 21 days.

The prohibitory order said assembly of any kind for demonstration, procession, protest and so on was prohibited. Any gathering — social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports, seminar and conference — was prohibited.

Weekly markets (except vegetables, fruits and essential commodities), concerts and exhibitions had been banned.

Any person defying the prohibitory orders would be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said.