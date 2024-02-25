ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore police destroy 2,800 litres of fermented wash

February 25, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore district police destroying fermented wash seized during a raid in the hillock region of Pernambut town near Gudiyatham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district police in Vellore seized and destroyed 2,800 litres of fermented wash during a surprise raid in the hillock region of Pernambut town near Gudiyatham on Sunday.

Based on orders from the Superintendent of Police K. Manivannan, special teams from Armed Reserve (AR) and police personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Vellore district conducted a raid at several spots in the hilly and inaccessible terrain along Jawadhu Hills on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. Areas like Pernambut and Anaicut are notorious for such illegal activities due to thick RFs and steep hillocks.

A special drive against bootleggers indulging in brewing and selling liquor across the district was also launched. Special teams conducted surprise raids against gambling, selling of illicit liquor and banned lotteries in the district, police said.

