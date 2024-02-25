GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vellore police destroy 2,800 litres of fermented wash

February 25, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vellore district police destroying fermented wash seized during a raid in the hillock region of Pernambut town near Gudiyatham on Sunday.

Vellore district police destroying fermented wash seized during a raid in the hillock region of Pernambut town near Gudiyatham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district police in Vellore seized and destroyed 2,800 litres of fermented wash during a surprise raid in the hillock region of Pernambut town near Gudiyatham on Sunday.

Based on orders from the Superintendent of Police K. Manivannan, special teams from Armed Reserve (AR) and police personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Vellore district conducted a raid at several spots in the hilly and inaccessible terrain along Jawadhu Hills on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. Areas like Pernambut and Anaicut are notorious for such illegal activities due to thick RFs and steep hillocks.

A special drive against bootleggers indulging in brewing and selling liquor across the district was also launched. Special teams conducted surprise raids against gambling, selling of illicit liquor and banned lotteries in the district, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.