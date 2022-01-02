Vellore, nearby districts set to vaccinate students

VELLORE

02 January 2022 23:23 IST

District administrations have ensured that SOPs are in place for inoculating over 2.5 lakh students

The district administration in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur are all set to vaccinate more than 2.5 lakh school students from Monday.

The administrations have ensured that all SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are in place for the vaccination. Ranipet district has identified 45,755 students including 23,114 girls from Classes X-XII, covering 230 schools with Arakkonam taluk having the highest number of students, 7,423, in the 15- 18 age group, who are eligible for vaccination.

"Elaborate arrangements, including adequate health staff and teachers, have been made to ensure students get the jab without any fear or nervousness. Respective class teachers will take care of their students during the drive," Ranipet Collector D. Bhasakara Pandian told The Hindu.

Helpline numbers (04175-250814, 04175-253845) has been set up at the Tiruvannamalai Collectorate for members of the public to report any negligence in following safety measures by the school authorities. Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh visited schools in the district on Sunday to inspect the preparedness for vaccinating students from Monday.

Officials said on an average, each school has at least one classroom or an open auditorium for vaccination. One health worker for every 150 students will carry out vaccination in these districts. Likewise, the health team in each school consists of a vaccinator, a medical officer, two data entry operators and a teacher from the school.

In Vellore, 71,259 students in 58 schools, belonging to the 15- 18 age group, have been identified. Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected schools on Sunday. The Vellore City Corporation has shortlisted 72 schools, covering 24,000 students in the age group.

Tirupattur and Ranipet, the newly carved districts, have vaccinated their teachers. Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha said more than 54,000 students in the 15-18 age group in 146 schools will be vaccinated from Monday.

All the four districts aim at completing the vaccination for students by January 8.