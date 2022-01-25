Vellore, nearby districts on high alert

Around 1,500 police personnel to be deployed as part of security arrangements on Republic Day

The district administration in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur are on high alert for the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, with around 1,500 police personnel to be deployed as part of security arrangements on Wednesday.

Due to the pandemic, the celebrations will be a low-key event with the general public not allowed to participate in the event that will be held in the parade ground at the Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai Collectorates. In Tirupattur, only 50% occupancy will be allowed in the celebrations.

“Students will not put on cultural programmes this year due to the pandemic. However, appreciation certificates and benefits of government schemes will be distributed,” said Amar Kushwaha, Tirupattur Collector. Apart from the distribution of benefits, officials said the Chief Minister’s Police Medals will be handed out as part of the celebrations.

However, participants, including government officials, police personnel and special invitees, should be fully vaccinated. Thermal scanning will be done for other visitors, who also have to compulsorily wear masks.

As a norm, freedom fighters were usually honored by the Collectors during such occasions. This year, however, due to the pandemic, Ranipet Collector D. Bhasakara Pandian has ordered tahsildars to honor the freedom fighters in their houses on Wednesday. As far as security arrangements are concerned, the police said around 1,500 personnel were roped in to provide security during the celebrations. Vehicular movements at checkpoints bordering Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Chittoor in Vellore have come under intense surveillance for the past few days.

Key checkpoints, including Christinapet and Serkadu, are being monitored by police personnel and health officials due to a rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the district. At present, the district has a total of six checkpoints — Christinapet, Serkadu, Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Sainagunta and Ponnai (Madhanakuppam). Major railway stations, including Katpadi, Jolarpet, Tiruvalam, Ranipet, Ambur and Walajah, have come under the scanner of the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police. Sniffer dogs have also been roped in to check the baggage of commuters in these stations and bus termini.