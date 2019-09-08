Vellore MP Kathir Anand tours district to thank voters

D.M. Kathir Anand, the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Vellore Parliamentary constituency, visited several residential areas on Saturday to thank voters for reposing their faith in him and electing him as their representative. He said that he will stand by the assurances he made during the election campaign.

While addressing the voters in Sathuvachari he said, “This victory is due to our hard work. I dedicate this victory to our leader." He added that the demand for a pedestrian subway to cross the road near RTO Office Road junction would be perused immediately.

Mr. Kathir Anand said he will be attending the next session of the Parliament, and assured that he will frequently raise issues related to Vellore until they get resolved.

Mr. Kathir Anand won the Vellore Lok Sabha seat by narrowly defeating A.C. Shanmugam of the AIADMK-front by a margin of 8,141 votes. Polling for the constituency was deferred by the Election Commission in April and rescheduled to August 5.

The incumbent MP went on to meet residents at Alamelumangapuram, Pillayarkuppam, Perumugai, Venkatapuram, Vallalar, Makhan junction, Konavattam, Kasba, R.N. Palayam and Chinna Allapuram.

Thanking them for backing the DMK, he listened to their grievances and promised to address them in the Parliament. Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan accompanied the MP in his thanksgiving tour.