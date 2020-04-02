Vellore MP allocates ₹30 lakh to Ambur, Vaniyambadi hospitals

Member of Parliament from Vellore D.M. Kathir Anand had released ₹30 lakh for procuring required medical equipment, including ventilators, at two government hospitals in Tirupattur district.
In a letter sent to Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul, the MP said the amount could be utilised for purchasing ventilators, masks, gloves, sanitisers and handwash at this hour of crisis. The amount is apportioned as ₹15 lakh each for Government Hospitals in Ambur and Vaniyambadi.
Already, he had released ₹one crore from his MPLADS fund to extend support to the fight against novel coronavirus.
