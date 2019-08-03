Vellore Lok Sabha poll: DMK president M.K. Stalin, Kathir Anand booked for holding meet

The Ambur Town Police registered a case against DMK president M.K. Stalin and D.M. Kathir Anand, party candidate for Vellore Lok Sabha seat, on the charge of organising an election meeting in a marriage hall at Ambur on Thursday.

A meeting of DMK leaders with Muslim leaders, which was attended by DMK treasurer Duraimurugan, Arakkonam MP S. Jagathrakshagan, MLA E.V. Velu and leaders from Muslim community, national president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) K.M. Kader Mohideen, and Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah.

Election officials, led by Ambur tahsildar R. Sujatha, sealed the hall soon after the DMK leader left for his campaign.

She filed a complaint with the police on violation of model code of conduct, which disapproves of assembly of people for an election meeting without the permission of the District Election Officer.

A shoe factory owner was also charged for entertaining a meeting on the factory premises without obtaining permission.

Cases were registered under sections 171-F (offence of undue influence or personation at an election), 171-C-1 (voluntarily interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right) and 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.