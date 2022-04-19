Vellore logs two new cases of COVID-19
Two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 57,307 and the active case count to two.
A total 56,142 patients have been discharged so far, and the district’s death toll is 1,163.
No new infections were recorded in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts.
In Tiruvannamalai, the total number of cases stood at 66,812. Out of this, 66,127 have been discharged, and there are no active cases in the district.
