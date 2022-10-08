Vellore logs two fresh cases of COVID-19

There were two new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,131 on Saturday. With a total of 56,932 persons having been discharged, the district has 36 active cases.

Ranipet reported 11 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,600. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 36,094.

In Tiruvannamalai, four fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,389. Out of this, 67,697 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 7.