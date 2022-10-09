Vellore logs three fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore district reported three new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 58,134. With a total of 56,934 persons having been discharged, the district has 37 active cases.

Ranipet reported 11 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,611. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, five fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,394. Out of this, 67,701 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at eight.