Vellore logs three fresh cases of COVID-19

There were three new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,129 on Thursday. With a total of 56,926 persons having been discharged, the district has 40 active cases.

Ranipet reported 14 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,576. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 36,092.

In Tiruvannamalai, two fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,379. Out of this, 67,677 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 17.