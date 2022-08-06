Vellore logs six new cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reported 31 fresh infections

There were six new COVID-19 infections in Vellore on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 57,831. With a total of 56,616 persons having been discharged, the district has 52 active cases.

Ranipet reported 31 fresh infections, taking the total to 55,617. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, with the total going up to 35,915.

In Tiruvannamalai, 14 fresh cases were reported, pushing to 67,884. Out of this, 67,155 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 44.