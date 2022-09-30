Vellore logs six fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reports 16 fresh infections

Ranipet reports 16 fresh infections

There were six new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,108 on Friday. With a total of 56,904 persons having been discharged, the district has 41 active cases.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,478. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 36,088.

In Tiruvannamalai, 12 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,351. Out of this, 67,626 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 40.