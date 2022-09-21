Vellore logs six fresh cases of COVID-19

No fresh cases reported in Tirupattur

There were six new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,078 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,875 persons having been discharged, the district has 40 active cases.

Ranipet reported 17 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,320. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, four fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,280. Out of these, 67,581 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 14.