Vellore logs seven new cases

VELLORE

21 December 2021 00:31 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,391 with 7 new cases reported on Monday.

While 49,143 persons have been dsischarged, the active cases in the district stand at 107. The district's death toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet district, one case was reported positive and the total stood at 43,657. In Tirupattur district, two cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,447.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at six, taking the tally to 55,316. Out of these, 54,575 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 68.

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 64,517. The district saw 63,579 recoveries and the active case count stood at 64.

Villupuram district reported five cases, taking the total number of cases to 46,082.

Kallakurichi district recorded one case, taking the overall tally to 31,595.