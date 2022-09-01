Vellore logs seven new cases of COVID-19 infections

ADVERTISEMENT

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,001 on Thursday. With a total of 56,785 persons having been discharged, the district has 53 active cases.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,045. Seven fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 36,026.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,149. Out of these, 67,447 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 17.