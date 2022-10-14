Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,147 on Friday. With a total of 56,944 persons having been discharged, the district has 40 active cases.

Ranipet reported three fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,652. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported and the number of active cases stands at 19.