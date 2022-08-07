Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

August 07, 2022 21:59 IST

There were seven new COVID-19 infections reported in Vellore, taking the total to 57,838 on Sunday. With a total of 56,624 persons having been discharged, the district has 51 active cases.

Ranipet reported 30 fresh infections, taking the total in the district to 55,647. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, with the total going up to 35,916.

In Tiruvannamalai, 11 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,895. Out of this, 67,172 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 38.