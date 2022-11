Vellore logs one fresh case of COVID-19

November 26, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VELLORE

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore on Saturday, and the total number of cases stood at 58,184. With a total of 57,017 persons having been discharged, the district has four active cases. No fresh cases reported in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

