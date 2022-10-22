Vellore logs one fresh case of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau October 22, 2022 22:52 IST

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district on Saturday, and the total number of cases stood at 58,162. With a total of 56,968 persons having been discharged, the district has 31 active cases.

Ranipet reported four fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,684. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,474. Out of this, 67,762 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 27.