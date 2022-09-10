Vellore logs one fresh case of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district on Saturday, and the total number of cases stood at 58,044. With a total of 56,831 persons having been discharged, the district has 50 active cases.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,166. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 36,060.

In Tiruvannamalai, nine fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,222. Out of this, 67,504 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 33.