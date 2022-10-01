Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

There were four new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district on Saturday, and the total number of cases stood at 58,111. With a total of 56,909 persons recovering, the district has 39 active cases.

Ranipet reported 18 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,496. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, eight fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,361. Out of this, 67,639 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 37.