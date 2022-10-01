Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
October 01, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

There were four new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district on Saturday, and the total number of cases stood at 58,111. With a total of 56,909 persons recovering, the district has 39 active cases.

Ranipet reported 18 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,496. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Tiruvannamalai, eight fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,361. Out of this, 67,639 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 37.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app