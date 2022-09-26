Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

There were four new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,089 on Sunday. With a total of 56,889 persons having been discharged, the district has 37 active cases.

Ranipet reported 19 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,398. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 36,082.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,305. Out of this, 67,599 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 21.