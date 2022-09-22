Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

Vellore reported four new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 58,080. With a total of 56,882 persons recovering, the district has 35 active cases.

Ranipet reported 18 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,339. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, taking the total to 36,082.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,286. Out of this, 67,586 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 15.


