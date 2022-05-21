Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

There were four fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,324 on Saturday. With a total of 56,155 persons being discharged, there were six active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.


