Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19
There were four fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,324 on Saturday. With a total of 56,155 persons being discharged, there were six active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.
No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.