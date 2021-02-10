Vellore logs five new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,826 with five new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 20,406 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 72. The district's death toll is 348.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,153. In Tirupathur district, three cases were reported on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases stood at 7,602.

In Tiruvannamalai district, four new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,402. Out of this, 19,081 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 38.