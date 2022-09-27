Vellore logs five fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reports 15 fresh infections

There were five new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,095 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,894 persons having been discharged, the district has 38 active cases.

Ranipet reported 15 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,430. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases to 36,083.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,325. Out of this, 67,610 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 30.