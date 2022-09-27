Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs five fresh cases of COVID-19

There were five new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,095 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,894 persons having been discharged, the district has 38 active cases.  

Ranipet reported 15 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,430. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases to 36,083.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,325. Out of this, 67,610 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 30.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 10:04:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-logs-five-fresh-cases-of-covid-19/article65943100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY