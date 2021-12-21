Vellore logs eight fresh infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,398 as eight fresh were cases reported on December 21. With a total of 49,148 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 109. The district's toll is 1141.

Other districts

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive. The total number of cases stood at 43,660. In Tirupattur district, three fresh infections were reported on Tuesday, which took the total tally of positive cases to 29,449.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was five, which took the total number of cases to 55,321.

Out of this, 54,582 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 66.