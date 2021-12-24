Vellore logs eight fresh COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

24 December 2021 00:38 IST

Active cases stood at 109

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,414 with eight fresh cases reported on December 23. With a total of 49,164 having been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 109. The district’s toll is 1141.

In Ranipet district, four cases were reported and the total number of cases stood at 43,664. In Tirupattur district, three cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of cases stood at 29,455.

Tiruvannamalai district reported three fresh cases, which took the total number of cases to 55,328.

