Vellore logs 9 fresh infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,406 with 9 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While 49,154 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 111. The district's death toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet district, no cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,660. In Tirupattur district, 2 cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,451.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 4, taking the overall tally to 55,325. Out of these, 54,586 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 66.