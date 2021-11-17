Vellore logs 8 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,040 with 8 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 48,791 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 115. The district's death toll is 1,134.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,508. In Tirupattur district, 1 new case was reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases reached 29,358.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 7, taking the tally of cases to 55,106.

Out of these, 54,358 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 79.