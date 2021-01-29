Vellore logs 7 cases

VELLORE

29 January 2021 02:28 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,694 with seven new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 20,250 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 97. The district's death toll is 347.

In Ranipet district, four cases were reported positive, taking the total to 16,107.

In Tirupattur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,565 with two new cases on Thursday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,346. Out of this, 19,034 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 29.