Vellore logs 69 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 56,728 with 69 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While 54,490 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,076. The district’s death toll is 1,162.

In Ranipet district, 228 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 52,718. In Tirupattur district, 173 cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,086.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 231, taking the overall tally to 65,534. Out of these, 61,058 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 3,795.