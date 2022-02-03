Vellore logs 69 fresh COVID-19 cases

Vellore

03 February 2022 23:43 IST

Active cases stood at 894 in the district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 56,834 with 69 fresh cases reported on February 3. With a total of 54,778 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 894. The district’s toll is 1162. In Ranipet district, 178 fresh infections were reported and the total stood at 53,120. Tirupattur logged 109 fresh cases and the total number of cases stood at 35,353.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the fresh infections were 173, taking the total to 65,918, of which 61,935 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 3,302.

