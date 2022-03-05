Vellore logs 6 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ranipet logs no new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,233, with six new cases reported on March 5. A total of 55,992 patients have been discharged, and the active case count in the district stands at 78. The death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet, there were no new cases, and the total remained 53,909. In Tirupattur, a single case was reported on Saturday, taking the total number to 35,724.

In Tiruvannamalai, five new cases were detected, taking the total number of cases to 66,790. Out of this, 66,078 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 28.