Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 5 fresh cases of COVID-19

Vellore reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 58,055. With a total of 56, 858 persons having been discharged, the district has 34 active cases.

Ranipet reported nine fresh cases, taking the total cases in the district to 56,230. Three new cases were reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases to 36,072.

In Tiruvannamalai, five fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,251. Out of this, 67,543 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 23.


