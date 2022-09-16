Vellore logs 4 new COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent VELLORE
September 16, 2022 20:35 IST

Vellore reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally of cases to 58,061. The district currently has 37 active cases, and till date, 56,861 persons have recovered.

Ranipet reported 10 fresh infections, taking the total to 56,240 cases. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, taking the total to 36,074. In Tiruvannamalai, four fresh cases were reported, and the total stood at 68,255. Out of this, 67,550 were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 20.

