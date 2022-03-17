Vellore logs 4 fresh COVID-19 cases

The death toll is 1,163

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,281, with 4 new cases reported on March 17. While a total of 56,089 have been discharged, the active case count stands at 29. The death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet and Tirupattur, no new cases were reported. In Tiruvannamalai, there were two cases, taking the total number of cases to 66,806. Out of this, 66,111 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 10.