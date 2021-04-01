Vellore logs 35 fresh cases

VELLORE

01 April 2021 02:41 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,490 with 35 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 20,939 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 197. The district's death toll is 354.

In Ranipet district, 21 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,475. In Tirupattur district, seven new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,806.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 17 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,692. Out of this, 19,329 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 78.