Vellore logs 305 new cases

VELLORE

25 April 2021 00:16 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 24,755 with 305 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 22,427 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,957. The district's death toll is 371.

In Ranipet district, 248 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 18,893. In Tirupattur district, 110 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 9,145.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 377 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 22,149. Out of this, 20,382 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1474.