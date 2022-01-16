Vellore logs 304 fresh COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

16 January 2022 00:05 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 53,700 with 304 fresh cases reported on January 15.

With a total of 50,429 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 2,122. The district’s toll is 1149.

In Ranipet district, 283 fresh cases were reported, while Tirupattur district logged 163 fresh infections and Tiruvannamalai 315.

