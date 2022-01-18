Vellore logs 301 fresh COVID cases

Vellore

18 January 2022 01:03 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 54,003 with 301 fresh cases reported on Sunday.

While 50,715 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 2,138, and the overall toll is 1,150.

In Ranipet district, 275 fresh infections were reported and the total cases at 46,612, while Tirupattur logged 151 cases on Sunday. Tiruvannamalai district logged 328 fresh cases.

