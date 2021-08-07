Vellore logs 30 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,202 with 30 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total 46,812 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 294. The district's death toll is 1096.

In Ranipet district, 17 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,067. In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,355.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 57, taking the total number of cases to 52,336. Out of this, 51,153 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 544.