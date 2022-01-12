Vellore logs 292 fresh COVID cases

Vellore

12 January 2022 23:46 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 52,698 with 292 fresh infections reported on January 12. With a total of 49,671 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 1747. The district’s toll is 1146.

In Ranipet district, 373 positive caseswere reported and the total number of infections stood at 45,100.

Tirupattur district reported 162 fresh infections on Wednesday and the overall cases cases stood at 29,995. In Tiruvannamalai district, 232 fresh cases were reported, which took the total number of cases to 56,343. Of these, 54,814 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 856.

Advertising

Advertising