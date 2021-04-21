Vellore logs 286 cases

VELLORE

21 April 2021 23:44 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 23,860 with 286 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 22,152 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 1,343. The district's death toll is 365.

In Ranipet district, 203 cases were reported and the total stood at 18,239. In Tirupattur district, 95 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 8,749. In Tiruvannamalai district, 135 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 21,367. Out of this, 20,114 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 962.

Advertising

Advertising