Vellore logs 28 new cases

VELLORE

09 February 2022 00:00 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,007 with 28 new cases reported on Tuesday. While 55,263 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 582.

In Ranipet district, 53 caseswere reported positive and the total stood at 53,616. In Tirupattur district, 31 caseswere reported on Tuesday and the positive case count was 35,631.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 48, taking the overall tally to 66,405.

