Vellore logs 251 fresh COVID-19 cases

Vellore

20 January 2022 00:40 IST

Active cases stood at 2,139; overall toll is 1,151

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 54,762 with 251 fresh cases reported on January 19. With a total of 51,472 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 2,139. The district’s toll is 1151.

Ranipet district reported 150 fresh infections and the total number of cases stood at 47,326. In Tirupattur district, 230 fresh case were reported on Wednesday and the overall cases stood at 31,279. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of fresh infections was 474, which took the total to 58,664. Of these, 55,547 have been discharged.

