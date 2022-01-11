Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 236 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 52,129 with 236 new cases reported on Monday.While 49,460 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 1,523. The district’s death toll is 1,146.In Ranipet district, 272 caseswere reported positive and the total stood at 44,592.

In Tirupattur district, 84 caseswere reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,766.In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 149, taking the overall tally to 55,885. Out of these, 54,753 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 459.


